Two more suspects in Dutch crime reporter's murder arrested - prosecutors

Police in Spain and the Caribbean island of Curacao have arrested two additional suspects in the murder of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. A 27-year-old Dutch national arrested in Curacao will be transferred to the Netherlands soon, prosecutors said in a news release. The other suspect, a 26-year-old Dutch man, was arrested in Spain.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police in Spain and the Caribbean island of Curacao have arrested two additional suspects in the murder of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Dutch national arrested in Curacao will be transferred to the Netherlands soon, prosecutors said in a news release.

The other suspect, a 26-year-old Dutch man, was arrested in Spain. The Dutch have asked for him to be extradited in a procedure expected to take several weeks, the statement added. Police on Monday arrested a Polish man who is accused of organizing the killing of De Vries in the Netherlands.

De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing but authorities are still trying to find out who organized the hit.

