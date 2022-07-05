Left Menu

Russian Duma speaker: Ukraine pushing Moscow to expand its military goals - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:23 IST
Vyacheslav Volodin Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Tuesday that Ukraine was doing "everything" to ensure that Moscow's troops would not stop their "special military operation" at the borders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti agency reported.

Moscow on Sunday claimed the "liberation" of the entire LPR on the territory of Ukraine's Luhansk province and is pressing on with its campaign to wrest the adjoining DPR - Ukraine's Donetsk province - out of Kyiv's control. But its forces have also taken control of the city of Kherson and large parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine's south and bombed targets all across Ukraine, as well as mounting an abortive advance on the capital Kyiv.

