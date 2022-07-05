Left Menu

Duma gives first approval to laws moving Russia towards war economy

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2022
Duma gives first approval to laws moving Russia towards war economy
  • Russian Federation

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave the first stamp of approval to two bills that would authorise the government to oblige businesses to supply the military with goods and their employees to work overtime to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The initiatives come more than four months into what Russia calls its "special military operation," which has prompted Western countries to impose a wave of sanctions against Moscow.

