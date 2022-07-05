Left Menu

Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a city hotel on Tuesday, police said.

Visual footage showed two people repeatedly stabbing him at the reception area of the hotel.

Police have launched a vigorous search to trace the killers.

Learning about the incident, the Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.

Hailing from Bagalkote, Guruji had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai where he settled, family sources said. They added that he subsequently pursued Vastu business there.

Three days ago a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come here to attend a ceremony.

