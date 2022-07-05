Left Menu

MP: Man held for duping people of Rs 50 lakh by promising to get them loans

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:44 IST
MP: Man held for duping people of Rs 50 lakh by promising to get them loans
A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping 100 persons of Rs 50 lakh after promising to get them bank loans, a police official said.

Sachin Soni, who was arrested on the complaint of a woman, used to take service charge from victims claiming he would get them housing, business and education loans and would later flee, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Hingankar said.

''We have recovered Aadhaar, PAN cards, bank cheques from Soni. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

