Left Menu

ED questions ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for nearly 8 hours in NSE-co location case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for nearly eight hours in National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:46 IST
ED questions ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for nearly 8 hours in NSE-co location case
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for nearly eight hours in National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case. Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner last week, reached the ED headquarters around 11.20 am here at ED headquarters and left around 6.40 pm.

Pandey reached ED headquarters in an auto-rickshaw, dodging media persons waiting for his appearance since morning, and left in a private taxi. Dressed in a sky-blue shirt and black pants, Pandey was deposed before the investigators following ED summons against him.

Pandey was questioned for almost two-and-a-half hours and allowed a lunch break around 2 pm. The second part of the questioning started after the lunch break. Meanwhile, the federal probe agency recorded Pandey's statement under Section 50 under provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the NSE co-location scam to know how an audit company incorporated in 2001 by the retired Mumbai Police chief, who did not raise the red flag that the NSE servers were compromised.

The compromise had allowed one of the trading companies to get unfair access to the system, resulting in windfall profits. The case is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2018.

It is alleged that the firm incorporated by Pandey was one of the IT companies tasked with conducting security audits at NSE during 2010 to 2015 when the co-location scam is believed to have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022