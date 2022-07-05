Army jawan drowns in Ganga river in Uttarakhand

An Army jawan drowned while bathing in the Ganga river near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, police said.

Soldier Nitul Yadav (25) was part of a group of six persons which had gone to bathe in the river at Phoolchatti near Lakshman Jhoola, they said.

Suddenly water levels rose and he was swept away by the strong currents of the river, police said.

He was seen floating along the river up to Golf Rapid but slowly disappeared into the waves beyond that, they said.

SDRF divers found his body two kilometers away from the spot. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Yadav hailed from Gandala village in Alwar district of Rajasthan. He was on leave and on a trip to Rishikesh, they said.

