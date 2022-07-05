Left Menu

Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade

PTI | Highlandpark | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:29 IST
The gunman who targeted an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds and evaded initial capture by blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

At least six people were killed in the attack.

The assailant's shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revellers fled in terror in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.

Authorities detained a suspect Monday evening in a traffic stop that led to a brief chase. Police initially described the man as a person of interest, but a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Tuesday that he is now considered a suspect.

Charges were expected to be announced soon, according to a spokeswoman for the Lake County state's attorney, Sara Avalos.

Authorities offered no motive for the attack.

