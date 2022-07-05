Chhattisgarh: Worker killed in accident at Korba underground coal mine

A South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) worker was killed on Tuesday when an overhead coal collection container fell on a truck parked underneath in an underground mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Radheshyam (54), was in the driving seat of the truck which was completely crushed due to the impact of the coal collection container, they said.

The incident occurred around noon in the Rajgamar mine of SECL, a subsidiary of central PSU Coal India, when coal was being loaded in the truck from a bunker, an SECL official said.

Coal is collected into an overhead bunker, a funnel-shaped big iron structure, after it is taken out through conveyor belts. Coal is then loaded into trucks, parked underneath the bunker, for transportation, he explained.

“Suddenly, the bunker collapsed and fell on the front portion of the truck during coal loading. Radhyshyam got trapped under it and died on the spot,'' the official said.

A rescue exercise was soon launched and the body was retrieved, he said.

An internal inquiry will be conducted by SECL into the incident and officials from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bilaspur headquarters, will also conduct an independent probe, the official said.

“Under the Employees Compensation Act, Rs 10 lakh and an additional ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased. Collectively, his kin will be paid around Rs 92 lakh, which also includes gratuity and provident fund,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a local police official said police have launched a separate probe into the incident. PTI COR TKP RSY RSY

