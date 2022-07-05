Left Menu

Mumbai: One man drowns in water-filled quarry, search for second person continues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:25 IST
Mumbai: One man drowns in water-filled quarry, search for second person continues
  • Country:
  • India

One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai's Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said.

A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.

''The body of one person who ventured into the water body was recovered by fire brigade officials while search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered,'' the Dahisar police station official informed.

A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19).

He was declared dead on arrival at a civic run hospital, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022