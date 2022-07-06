UK PM Johnson says he is sorry to see Sunak and Javid quit
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 01:31 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told former finance minister Rishi Sunak and former health minister Sajid Javid that he was sorry to see them resign.
Johnson made the comments in letters sent to the two men which were published by his office.
