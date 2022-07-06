Left Menu

S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-07-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 08:44 IST
S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the military on Wednesday to "promptly and sternly" retaliate in case of North Korea's provocation in his first meeting with the country's top commanders.

The president, who took office in May, also ordered the military to secure strong capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes and reduce the possibility of its provocation, Yoon's office said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022