Teenage girl shot dead in house premises in UP's Sambhal

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was shot dead while she was asleep on Wednesday in the Rajpura area here, police said.

Bhavana was sleeping on the lawn of her house in Raniganj village when the bullets were pumped into her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Police is probing the case from all angles and inquiring about the incident from her family members. No arrests have so far, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

