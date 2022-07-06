UK's finance minister Zahawi: "I will be the evidence-led chancellor"
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday that he would be the "evidence-led chancellor" when asked about potential policy changes including taxes under him.
"I will review everything, I will be the evidence-led chancellor and of course my priority is to bear down on inflation," he told BBC Radio 4.
