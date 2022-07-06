Left Menu

UK's finance minister Zahawi: "I will be the evidence-led chancellor"

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:59 IST
UK's finance minister Zahawi: "I will be the evidence-led chancellor"
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday that he would be the "evidence-led chancellor" when asked about potential policy changes including taxes under him.

"I will review everything, I will be the evidence-led chancellor and of course my priority is to bear down on inflation," he told BBC Radio 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022