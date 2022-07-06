Left Menu

Karnataka rains: CM directs immediate rescue and relief work

Because of heavy and incessant rains houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued, Bommai said.Speaking to reporters here, he has directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.Responding to a question about linking brutal murder of Vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji in Hubbali to law and order situation in the state, Bommai said, it is not law and order, these are issues related to growing cases of personal revelry or enmity in the society, especially among the youth.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:00 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With heavy rains disrupting normal life in coastal areas and the Malnad region of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works have been taken up on priority and directions have been issued to take up relief work immediately. The rains have caused damage to houses, buildings, electric poles, and properties in affected areas, also rivers have swollen due to the downpour, inundating agricultural fields, and low-lying areas.

''I have held discussions with Deputy Commissioners of rain-affected districts. Already rescue works are on and I have been directed to take up relief work. Because of heavy and incessant rains, houses and properties have got damaged in coastal districts and Kodagu, and the rains have continued,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he has directed the deployment of SDRF and NDRF to take up rescue works.

Responding to a question about linking the brutal murder of Vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji in Hubbali to the law and order situation in the state, Bommai said, ''it is not law and order, these are issues related to growing cases of personal revelry or enmity in the society, especially among the youth. All of us together have to suppress such mindset and set things right, along with strengthening laws.'' Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in the reception lounge of a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.

