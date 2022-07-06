Left Menu

UP: Adopted daughter plotted parents' murder for property, say police

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:48 IST
UP: Adopted daughter plotted parents' murder for property, say police
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of a couple here, who were found dead with their throats slit, was plotted by their adopted daughter and her lover to grab their property, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Munna Lal Uttam (62) and his wife Raj Devi (55) were found in separate rooms on the ground floor of their residence in Barra-II on Tuesday.

Akanksha alias Komal was arrested on Tuesday while her lover Rohit Uttam is absconding, they said.

Akanksha was adopted by the couple over 20 years ago, a senior police official said.

The couple was murdered over property worth several crore, the official said, adding that the victims wanted to give a part of their land to their daughter-in-law.

Police got suspicious of the woman when they spotted an injury on her finger. She was questioned but tried to mislead police. She eventually broke down and confessed to have murdered the duo with the help of her lover.

Police have launched a search for Uttam, an official said.

The deceased couple used to live with their son Anoop and Akanksha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022