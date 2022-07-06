Left Menu

Centre is trying to stop Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, alleges CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is trying to stop the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project ERCP and asserted that the state government will complete the project at any cost.He said that water is a subject matter of the state and the Centre doesnt have the right to stop the project.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is trying to stop the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and asserted that the state government will complete the project "at any cost".

He said that water is a subject matter of the state and the Centre doesn't have the right to stop the project. State government will not let the work stop for this project "at any cost", the chief minister said.

''I would like to announce, even if the Central government does not declare the ERCP as a national project, the Rajasthan government will complete the project,'' Gehlot said.

He was addressing the people's representatives of 13 districts here, which will benefit from ERCP.

Gehlot said that the state government is not begging, but it is asking for its right.

He said that the Centre has written a letter to the state government to stop the work for ERCP citing inter-state consensus issues, but they should know that water is a subject matter of the state and not the Central government.

''It is our water and catchment area, and we are using our resources. I would like to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why did your ministry write to us to stop the work? Water is a subject matter of state. I would like to say in front of everyone that I am not going to stop its work at any cost,'' Gehlot said.

