Andhra CM's two-day Kadapa visit starts on July 7

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour Kadapa district for two days starting from July 7, said the CM's office (CMO) on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour Kadapa district for two days starting from July 7, said the CM's office (CMO) on Wednesday. According to the statement, he will pay homage to his father Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy at Idupulapaya on July 8 and will head to Vijayawada for participating in the YSRCP Plenary meeting, it added.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will be laying the foundation stone for NewTech Biosciences at AP Karl in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate YSR Memorial Park at Vempalli along with the newly constructed buildings of Vempalli Zilla Parishad High School and will interact with the students. On the following day, he will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and pay homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. Later, he will return to Vijayawada and take part in the YSRCP Plenary meeting near Nagarjuna University. (ANI)

