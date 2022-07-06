Left Menu

Arrested IAS to get no special treatment, process on to suspend him: official

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:58 IST
IAS officer Syed Riaz Ahmed, arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a trainee IITian, is not being given any special treatment in the jail, Jharkhand's Khunti district deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan said on Wednesday.

Ahmed, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khunti, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days after the engineering student filed a police complaint against him.

Ahmed is facing charges under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), police said.

A report has been sent to the state government to initiate necessary process to suspend him, the deputy commissioner told PTI.

We are awaiting an order from the Personnel Department so that someone else can be appointed to the post, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP demanded stringent action against Ahmed, stating that he tarnished the image of the district.

BJP Mahila Morcha's state president Aarti Kujur said he insulted the women of the state with the act.

The female student, who was visiting Jharkhand for training along with other pupils of IIT, alleged in her complaint that the incident happened at a dinner party on Saturday night.

