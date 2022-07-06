Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Updated: 06-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Tatjana Maria (Germany)

17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

