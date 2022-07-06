Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Tatjana Maria (Germany)

17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)