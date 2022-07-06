FACTBOX-Over 30 lawmakers quit government jobs protest at UK PM Johnson's leadership

At least 32 British lawmakers including finance minister Rishi Sunak have left Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in less than 24 hours, saying the British leader no longer has their confidence and plunging his government into crisis.

The departures started on Tuesday with Health Secretary Sajid Javid quitting just after 1800 local time (1700 GMT). Sunak's resignation letter followed just nine minutes later. Here are those who have stepped down so far:

Wednesday: - John Glen, financial services minister and a Member of Parliament (MP) since May 2010

- Rachel Maclean, minister for safeguarding and an MP since June 2017 - Mike Freer, minister for exports and equalities and an MP since May 2010

- Duncan Baker, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) in the government's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - Craig Williams, PPS in the finance ministry and an MP since December 2019

- Mark Logan, PPS to the Northern Ireland Office and an MP since December 2019 - Mims Davies, employment minister and MP since 2019

- Kemi Badenoch, minister for equalities and an MP since June 2017 - Neil O'Brien, a junior minister at Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities and MP since June 2017

- Alex Burghart, a junior minister in the Department for Education and an MP since June 2017 - Lee Rowley, a junior minister in the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and an MP since June 2017

- Julia Lopez, a junior minister in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and an MP since June 2017 - Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister and an MP since May 2015

- Stuart Andrew, a junior housing minister and an MP since May 2010 - Jo Churchill, a junior minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and an MP since May 2015

- Will Quince, minister for children and families, and an MP since May 2015 - Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards and an MP since May 2010

- Felicity Buchan, PPS in the BEIS and an MP since December 2019 - Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department of Transport and an MP since December 2019

- Selaine Saxby, PPS to DEFRA and an MP since December 2019 - Claire Coutinho, PPS to the Treasury and an MP since December 2019

- David Johnston, PPS to the Department of Education and an MP since December 2019 Tuesday:

- Rishi Sunak, Finance Minister and an MP since May 2015 - Sajid Javid, Health Secretary and an MP since May 2010

- Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair and MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since June 2017 - Saqib Bhatti, PPS to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and an MP since December 2019

- Jonathan Gullis, PPS to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and an MP since December 2019 - Nicola Richards, PPS for Department of Transport and an MP since December 2019

- Alex Chalk, Solicitor General for England and Wales and an MP since May 2015 - Virginia Crosbie, PPS to the Wales Office and an MP since December 2019

- Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya and an MP since December 2019 - Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco and an MP since June 2001

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)