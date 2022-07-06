Left Menu

Punjab: Instagram account of Dasuya MLA hacked

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:26 IST
Punjab: Instagram account of Dasuya MLA hacked
Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh Ghumman on Wednesday said that his Instagram account had been hacked by some miscreants who also circulated misleading information on it.

''The hackers were circulating false information and were asking social media users to send money by various means. The hackers were also circulating fake and misleading videos on my account,'' said the ruling AAP MLA.

Ghumman said that he had made a complaint with police on Tuesday in this connection.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said on Wednesday that the matter was being investigated and the guilty persons would soon be apprehended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

