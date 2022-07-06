Left Menu

Haryanavi woman artist drowns in canal

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:13 IST
A 23-year-old Haryanavi woman artist drowned in a canal in Rewari on Wednesday, police said.

She had gone to the canal near Maleshiyawas village to beat the heat and drowned after slipping into the water, police said.

After six-hour-long search, the body was recovered from the canal.

Police said the body was sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem.

According to police, the dead was identified as Dipanshi Diwan, a resident of Daultabad village in Gurugram district.

She had come to her mother's native Tumbaheri village to attend a marriage function.

The artist was reportedly returning from a shooting from Hisar.

It was in afternoon when Dipanshi with with her cousins and others went to the canal near Maleshiyawas village. She slipped into the canal. Her relatives tried to save her but she drowned in water.

After getting information, a police team with divers reached the spot and after a search, the body of the woman was recovered.

