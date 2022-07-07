Left Menu

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi assaults two men: Police

During enquiry, it was revealed that Akhilesh Tripathi, AAP MLA from Model Town Constituency, assaulted Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu and they were shifted to BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.Halwais statement was recorded and he said that on Wednesday, he was present in a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services, the DCP said.During the function, he met Tripathi and complained about sewage problems in the area.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:07 IST
AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi assaults two men: Police
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi on Wednesday allegedly assaulted two men in the Ashok Vihar area of northwest Delhi after one of them complained about sewage problem, police said.

On Wednesday around 4.30 pm, Ashok Vihar police station received information regarding a physical assault near Lal bagh, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot. During enquiry, it was revealed that Akhilesh Tripathi, AAP MLA from Model Town Constituency, assaulted Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu and they were shifted to BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Halwai’s statement was recorded and he said that on Wednesday, he was present in a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services, the DCP said.

During the function, he met Tripathi and complained about sewage problems in the area. The MLA got angry and hit him on the head with a brick, she said.

Babu, a relative of Halwai, tried to mediate but he was too was assaulted by Tripathi, she added.

Halwai sustained an injury on the left side on the head while Babu has no external injury. A case has been registered and investigation been taken up, police said.

Tripathi dubbed the lodging of the case against him as ''politically motivated'' and denied allegations against him.

He alleged that the police have lodged the case against him based on a statement of the person (complaint), ''who was in an inebriated condition so much so much so that he was not even able to stand properly on his feet”.

''This is a dirty politics that the BJP is playing against me. I condemn it,'' the AAP MLA said, when asked for his comment.

The sewer about which the complainant has talked about is yet to become operational. ''So where is the question of it being damaged or not being operational comes?'' he said.

''I feel after coming back to his senses, he (the complainant) would realise that he gave a wrong statement,'' he added.

