Detroit officer, gun-wielding suspect dead after shooting

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 07-07-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 08:15 IST
A Detroit police officer and a man wielding an assault-style weapon were fatally shot on the city's west side Wednesday night, Detroit police Chief James White said.

White said the officer and his partner responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a man firing a weapon. He said when the officers arrived, they were met by the suspect who was armed with an assault-style weapon and firing in their direction.

White said one officer was struck and his partner returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. The struck officer was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“With a heavy heart... I have to inform our department and our community that we lost one of our heroes today,” White told reporters outside the hospital. “A very sad and tragic event...” The officer killed was not immediately identified but White said he was a five-year veteran with the department and ''comes from a long history of law enforcement officers.” White said the officer's father recently retired from the department. “The officers are heartbroken,” White said.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

