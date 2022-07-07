Left Menu

Police officer killed, four injured in grenade attack on police outpost in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:46 IST
Police officer killed, four injured in grenade attack on police outpost in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A police officer was killed and four others were injured when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at a police outpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, in the latest targeted attack on the security forces.

A blast occurred after unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade at Chamtar police outpost in Mardan district, which killed a police officer and injured four others, security officials said.

The area was cordoned off and the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, police said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and police said they have launched an investigation into this case.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has condemned the attack and sought a detailed report.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in the targeted attacks on security forces in recent times.

Earlier this week, four policemen were killed in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at them, according to the Dawn newspaper.

In June, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, injuring at least 10 security personnel, the report said.

Similarly, in May, a suicide bomber attacked a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, injuring two security personnel and several children, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022