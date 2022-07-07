Left Menu

Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:39 IST
Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a court outside Moscow on Thursday for a hearing on drugs charges that could see her face 10 years in a Russian prison, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.

It is the second hearing in the case, in which Griner has not yet entered a plea, following her detention in February when she arrived at a Moscow airport. Griner's family has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022