Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a court outside Moscow on Thursday for a hearing on drugs charges that could see her face 10 years in a Russian prison, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.

It is the second hearing in the case, in which Griner has not yet entered a plea, following her detention in February when she arrived at a Moscow airport. Griner's family has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release.

