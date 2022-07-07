Pakistan c.bank increases key policy rate by 125 bps to 15%
Pakistan's main policy rate has been hiked 125 basis points to 15%, the country's acting central bank governor Murtaza Syed said on Thursday.
Syed's announcement at a virtual press conference followed a meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee, days after inflation in Pakistan surged to a 13-year high in June.
