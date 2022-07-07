Maha: Civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a civil surgeon and two other staffers of a district hospital in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to renew the licence of a sonography centre, an official said on Thursday. District civil surgeon Dr Madhav Kankawale, Grade I administrative officer Mahadev Giri and assistant superintendent Sanjay Kadale of the district civil hospital have been booked under the Prevention Corruption Act, the official said.

Kadale had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 at the behest of Dr Kankawale and Giri to renew the licence of a sonography centre, he said.

On Wednesday, the other accused through Kadale accepted Rs 12,000 from the complainant, following which the trio was arrested, the official said.

