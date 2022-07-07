Man held for cheating people on pretext of providing truck for goods transportation

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people through a logistics services provider app on the pretext of arranging a trunk for him for transportation of goods, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Accused Y. Hariharan, resident of Hastinapur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, is engaged in providing white wash service, they said.

Police said the matter came to light on May 31 when one of the victims filed a complaint regarding cheating of an amount Rs 15,000 on ''Vahak'' app on the pretext of providing truck for transportation of goods.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he had booked a truck on the app, a person named Anurag Chaudhary confirmed his booking for the same and requested an advance payment of Rs 15,000.

He further alleged that he paid the amount online but afterwards when the actual truck owner asked for the payment, he realised that he was cheated.

He also tried to contact that accused several times but his phone was found switched off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the team deployed secret informers and analysed the suspected bank details of the receiver account.

After a long technical surveillance, analysis of IP addresses and Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the suspected mobile phone numbers, IMEI search and details of the receiver bank account, the accused Y.Hariharan was detained from Hastinapur on June 30.

After a detailed questioning, he broke down and disclosed about his involvement in the crime and was arrested, the DCP said.

''During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he wanted to earn easy money. He found on Google Playstore the Vahak app, which provides trucks for luggage transportation. So he made an account of the truck provider on Vahak app in the name of 'Arun Chaudhary' and started looking for the orders,'' he added.

One day, he received an order of the complainant and the luggage was to be transferred from Indore to Nagpur. So, he got his number and contacted him. He was given the assurance that the truck has been booked by him and he will provide the service, the DCP said.

''Thereafter, the accused created another ID of a customer and ordered for the same details and for same date time and place. His order was registered through the same app and the dealer contacted him. Then he sent another truck dealer for the complainant and when the truck was loaded, he contacted the complainant by impersonating himself as the owner of that truck and asked for the diesel charges of Rs 15,000 from him, which was also paid by the complainant through online transaction,'' the officer said.

The accused used the bank details of one of his neighbours, who had died, for such transactions, police said, adding the mobile phone, SIM card used to contact the victim and debit card of the receiver bank acount have been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)