Delhi Police arrest fake IB officer who used forged govt IDs in east Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly impersonated an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer to deceive people in east Delhi and was on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in a case related to the crime, police said on Friday. The accused, Vimal Bhat alias Sonu, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from the Patparganj Industrial Area on January 29, they said. During the investigation of the 2017 case, it had come to light that Bhat allegedly posed as an IPS officer posted with the IB to deceive people and used a fake identity card to project himself as a senior officer. Police said he would move around in a vehicle fitted with 'POLICE' stickers, a siren and a loud hailer to create an impression of official authority and to instil fear among members of the public. A fake IB identity card, a walkie-talkie, police-style accessories, a siren, a loud hailer and another identity card, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with documents bearing forged government credentials, were recovered from his possession, police said. These recoveries formed the basis for offences under sections related to cheating, forgery and use of forged documents. Bhat was declared a proclaimed offender on August 4, 2025, during trial proceedings in the case registered at Dwarka South police station. Further verification revealed his alleged involvement in other cases, including one under the Negotiable Instruments Act in Udhampur, a case under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in Nawabad in 2020. His involvement also includes a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property), 419 (Cheating by personation), 376(2)(N) (Rape), 493 (Cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the IPC in Naraina in 2018. Further investigation is underway.

