Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase

In a gripping tale of crime and pursuit, two men accused of attacking a Delhi Police head constable and snatching his service pistol have been apprehended. The duo was involved in a bold assault in the Safdarjung area of Delhi earlier this month. The main suspect, identified as Avinash alias Janu, was traced down first.

Avinash attempted to escape the police dragnet near the old bypass road in Tundla. In a brief skirmish, he allegedly fired at the officers, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in him sustaining a knee injury. The capture led to the recovery of a looted 9 mm government-issued pistol, a scooter, and other possessions. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Waseem, was later detained in South Delhi's Swami Nagar.

The sequence of events unfolded on January 22 when Head Constable Rajkumar encountered the suspects during his patrol. After a violent altercation, the assailants fled, leading to an intensive manhunt. Approximately 500 CCTV cameras were reviewed as police endeavored to solve the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

