Left Menu

Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase

Two men accused of attacking a Delhi Police head constable and stealing his pistol have been arrested. The primary suspect, Avinash, was caught after a chase in Uttar Pradesh, while his associate, Waseem, was apprehended in South Delhi. The stolen pistol and other items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:01 IST
Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping tale of crime and pursuit, two men accused of attacking a Delhi Police head constable and snatching his service pistol have been apprehended. The duo was involved in a bold assault in the Safdarjung area of Delhi earlier this month. The main suspect, identified as Avinash alias Janu, was traced down first.

Avinash attempted to escape the police dragnet near the old bypass road in Tundla. In a brief skirmish, he allegedly fired at the officers, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in him sustaining a knee injury. The capture led to the recovery of a looted 9 mm government-issued pistol, a scooter, and other possessions. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Waseem, was later detained in South Delhi's Swami Nagar.

The sequence of events unfolded on January 22 when Head Constable Rajkumar encountered the suspects during his patrol. After a violent altercation, the assailants fled, leading to an intensive manhunt. Approximately 500 CCTV cameras were reviewed as police endeavored to solve the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026