Have taken up with Australia: MEA on reports of Aus Sikh soldiers spotted at pro-Khalistan event

Amid reports that an Australian Army Sikh delegation was spotted at a pro-Khalistan event in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has taken up the matter with the Australian government.

According to media reports, the Australian Army Sikh delegation was spotted at the event in New South Wales.

Asked about the matter and other instances of support to Khalistani elements in various countries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''We came to know that there had been an instance in Australia. We have taken up the matter with the government of Australia.'' ''Don't have any more details,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)