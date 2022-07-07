Left Menu

Odisha STF seizes fake currency notes with face value of over Rs 14 lakh

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Thursday seized Fake Indian Currency Notes FICN with a face value of over Rs 14 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Bargarh district.The STF personnel with the help of Barapali police station in Bargarh district, detected an incident of illegal business of FICN.

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police on Thursday seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of over Rs 14 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection in Bargarh district.

The STF personnel with the help of Barapali police station in Bargarh district, detected an incident of illegal business of FICN. Two accused persons including one interstate criminal identified as Pattu Yadav, (53 years) of Gorakhpur district in Utter Pradesh and Balaram Meher of Bargarh district in Odisha, were apprehended, police said.

During search, the STF personnel seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 14,29,500 in Rs 500 denomination from their possession. A case has been registered at Barapali Police Station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

