Chinese, Russian parties exchange views on building bilateral ties - Chinese media

Officials from China's and Russia's dominant political parties on Thursday exchanged views on promoting sustained and high-quality development of bilateral relations, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, and Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of United Russia, discussed further strengthening of institutional exchanges between the two parties on a video call, according to Xinhua.
