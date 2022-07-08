Left Menu

Canada to send 39 armored vehicles to Ukraine this summer

Canada will send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles to Ukraine later this summer to help Kyiv in its defense against the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:36 IST
Canada to send 39 armored vehicles to Ukraine this summer
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles to Ukraine later this summer to help Kyiv in its defense against the Russian invasion, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday. The so-called armoured combat support vehicle, made at a General Dynamics plant based in London, Ontario, can be used as ambulances, maintenance and recovery vehicles, or to carry troops.

The fleet to be sent, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end the NATO summit in Madrid last week, is part of a C$500 million military support for Ukraine outlined in Canada's budget in April. Anand told reporters that the deal for armored vehicles for Ukraine is on top of a separate multi-billion dollar contract for 360 vehicles for the Canadian armed forces that was negotiated with General Dynamics Land Systems in 2019.

"Those 39 vehicles will begin to ship this summer, and the remaining 360 will continue to be delivered over the next number of months as well," Anand told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022