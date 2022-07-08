Left Menu

U.S. athlete's guilty plea will not impact release talks with Russia, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. athlete's guilty plea will not impact release talks with Russia, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

A guilty plea by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, will not impact negotiations to bring her home, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The move also will not impact talks with Moscow to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying, Jean-Pierre added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022