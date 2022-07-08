Indonesia foreign minister urges G20 to find ways to end Ukraine war

Indonesia's top diplomat Retno Marsudi called on Friday for the G20 to "find ways to move forward" and end the war in Ukraine sooner rather than later during a speech to open a meeting of foreign ministers from the group in Bali.

Retno said multilateralism was the only way to address global challenges and hoped the forum would provide an avenue to address the repercussions of the war, which are rippling across the globe.

