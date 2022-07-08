Left Menu

Indonesia foreign minister urges G20 to find ways to end Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 08:12 IST
Indonesia foreign minister urges G20 to find ways to end Ukraine war

Indonesia's top diplomat Retno Marsudi called on Friday for the G20 to "find ways to move forward" and end the war in Ukraine sooner rather than later during a speech to open a meeting of foreign ministers from the group in Bali.

Retno said multilateralism was the only way to address global challenges and hoped the forum would provide an avenue to address the repercussions of the war, which are rippling across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global
4
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022