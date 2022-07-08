Japan PM Kishida says Abe shooting unforgiveable
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:49 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The shooting of Japan's former premier, Shinzo Abe, was an unforgivable act, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, condemning it in the "strongest terms" as having happened during an election exercise, one of the foundational elements of democracy.
Abe, 67 was in a grave condition, Kishida said, expressing his wishes for the country's longest-serving prime minister to survive the ordeal. Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the western city of Nara, a government spokesman has said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Fumio Kishida
- Shinzo Abe
- Kishida
- Nara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson
GLOBAL ECONOMY-U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories
Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations
Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after ''15 arrest in Japan
Japanese architect Ban wins prestigious Spanish prize