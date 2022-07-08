Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida says Abe shooting unforgiveable

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:49 IST
Japan PM Kishida says Abe shooting unforgiveable
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The shooting of Japan's former premier, Shinzo Abe, was an unforgivable act, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, condemning it in the "strongest terms" as having happened during an election exercise, one of the foundational elements of democracy.

Abe, 67 was in a grave condition, Kishida said, expressing his wishes for the country's longest-serving prime minister to survive the ordeal. Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the western city of Nara, a government spokesman has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022