Maha: Three child labourers rescued from factory; owner held 

Three child labourers were rescued from a factory in Bhayander of Maharashtra's Thane district and the owner of the establishment was arrested, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a factory on Navghar Road on Wednesday and arrested the owner, Abhishekkumar Mahato (20), senior inspector Devidas Handore said.

The police found children working on an electric metal press of the steel unit. Three children were rescued from the premises, he said. An offence under section 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the IPC and Child Labour Prevention Act has been registered against the factory owner, the official added.

