Maha: Elderly couple robbed at knifepoint in Thane district

An elderly couple was robbed of valuables worth over Rs 8 lakh by unidentified men who broke into their home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a house located on Barvi dam road in Badlapur town of the district around 2.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

Four unidentified persons entered the house from the kitchen door and brandished a knife at Baban Kalu Mhatre (62) and his wife and stole their ornaments worth Rs 8.82 lakh, he said.

An offence under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused and a manhunt has been launched for them, the official added.

