Fire breaks out in pizza outlet in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST
Fire breaks out in pizza outlet in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a pizza outlet in central Delhi's Janpath area on Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.18 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

