Fire breaks out in pizza outlet in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST
A fire broke out in a pizza outlet in central Delhi's Janpath area on Friday, officials said.
According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.18 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
