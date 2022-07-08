Shinzo Abe was a good friend, we worked to elevate India-Japan ties: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has condoled the demise of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noting that he was a good friend and they worked to raise the ties to the level of global and strategic partnership. In his letter to Japan's Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Manmohan Singh said he is deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic assassination of the former Prime Minister.

"He was a good friend of mine. During my tenure as Prime Minister, we worked to raise both our countries' ties to the level of a global and strategic partnership. Our efforts elevated India-Japan relations to a qualitatively new level" Manmohan Singh said. "I write to convey to you, members of His Excellency Shinzo Abe's family and the people of Japan my heartfelt condolences on this sad occasion," he added.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot at during a campaign speech in Nara City, western Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his shock over the tragic demise of Abe.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place," he said in a tweet. "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9, 2022," he added.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida. (ANI)

