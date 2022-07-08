Left Menu

Cal HC asks Centre, Bengal govt to file report with reasons for MP's Z-category security withdrawal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:14 IST
Cal HC asks Centre, Bengal govt to file report with reasons for MP's Z-category security withdrawal
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Union of India and the West Bengal government to file within 10 days reports citing reasons for withdrawal of 'Z' category security that was provided to MP Arjun Singh, who rejoined the TMC leaving the BJP in May.

Singh had moved the high court after his 'Z' category CISF security cover was withdrawn by an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 7.

The counsel for the Union of India, during Friday’s hearing, stated before the court of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya that threat perception of the MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency has reduced.

He also said that one of the persons who contributed to such threat perception is now in judicial custody.

The state government's counsel submitted that it may not have much to do in the matter since the order of withdrawal is by the MHA.

Singh, who had joined the BJP from the TMC in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections and won on a saffron party ticket, rejoined the ruling party in the state in May, 2022. Justice Bhattacharya directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on July 20.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

