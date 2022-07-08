Left Menu

Over 2,000 Indian websites hacked by groups in Indonesia, Malaysia: Ahmedabad Police

Over 2,000 websites in India were hacked by hacker groups in Indonesia and Malaysia, police in Gujarat said on Friday.

08-07-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 2,000 websites in India were hacked by hacker groups in Indonesia and Malaysia, police in Gujarat said on Friday. The two hacker groups listed by the officials include Dragon Force Malaysia and Hacktivist Indonesia.

"Over 2,000 websites were hacked by hacker groups. Ahmedabad Cybercrime has written to Malaysian and Indonesian governments along with writing to Interpol for lookout notice for both groups," said DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad, Amit Vasava. Both the hacker groups had appealed to communities from all over the world to initiate a cyber-attack on India.

Details like the whereabouts of BJP's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma, personal details of Andhra Pradesh police and personal details of the Aadhaar cards and PAN cards of several people were placed in the public domain by the hackers. Also, the Thane police website was hacked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

