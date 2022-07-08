Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to NSUI protestors outside JP Nadda's house

A Sessions Court of Patiala House Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three including the NSUI's former state president in case of a protest outside JP Nadda's house against the Agniveer Scheme. The Police had slapped the protesters with criminal conspiracy to commit an attempt to murder and arsoning charges against 9-10 students of the National Students Union of India.

The Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain granted anticipatory bail to the three NSUI student leaders including its former State President Akshay Lakra, Gurjot Singh and Arjun Chhaprana in a criminal conspiracy for arson and attempt to murder for protesting outside the house of BJP President JP Nadda on June 21. Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora and Perdeep Naagar argued for the accused persons that on July 4 the Police issued them a notice of arrest and now they were seeking the arrest of the protestors while they committed no offence.

The Court observed that the accused persons are advocates and law students, that have no criminal background and were only involved in sloganeering. The Court also noted that the main accused was already on bail in the said case and hence it granted anticipatory bail to the three accused persons.

"The accused were practising advocates and students of law and did not commit any act in arsoning, rioting, mischief, attempt to murder, etc. The main accused persons have already been released on bail. The role of the present accused persons was only in sloganeering and they have already joined the investigation and no purpose will be served by sending if sent to the jail," the counsels submitted. The public prosecutor, who appeared for the Delhi Police submitted that the present accused persons were part of a protest as was clear from the CCTV footage, however on query it stated that they have not done any over tact except sloganeering.

The accused persons had protested outside JP Nadda's house on June 21 and allegedly set fire to a Khaki half pant raising slogans against the Agniveer Scheme. The Police had registered a case under section 188, 146, 147, 149, 278, 285, 307, 436, and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several accused persons were arrested in the case.

The trio had approached the Court and was granted five working days arrest notice by the Court on 28 June 2022, and was later served with notices of arrest by the Police. (ANI)

