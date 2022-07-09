Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday
Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL 17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 14-Matthew Ebden (Australia)/Max Purcell (Australia) v 2-Nikola Mektic (Croatia)/Mate Pavic (Croatia)
