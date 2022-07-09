Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 00:04 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday
Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL 17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 14-Matthew Ebden (Australia)/Max Purcell (Australia) v 2-Nikola Mektic (Croatia)/Mate Pavic (Croatia)

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

