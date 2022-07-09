Man sent to 15 years in jail for peddling drugs

A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday sent a man to 15 years imprisonment in a drug peddling case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on convict Harvinder Singh.

Singh was arrested by police in 2017 after 3.9 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of poppy was seized from his possession during routine checking at Champari on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

In another case, the man was sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.

The court while awarding the sentence observed that the aim of the NDPS Act is to prohibit the manufacture, production, trade and use of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance except for scientific purposes.

The convict was a habitual offender, police said.

