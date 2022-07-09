MP: Two girls drown in well in Jhabua district

Two minor sisters allegedly fell into a well and drowned in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Parwalia village under Kakanwani police station limits on Friday, an official said.

The sisters, aged three and five years, left their house in the afternoon to play outside. When they did not return home, the family went looking for them, Parwalia police post in-charge Sapna Rawat said.

Later in the evening, some villagers informed the family about bodies floating in a well, she said, adding that the bodies were subsequently fished out.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and further probe is underway, the official said.

