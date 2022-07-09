Left Menu

Chinese visa scam: CBI conducts searches at Karti Chidambaram's Chennai residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai, informed the sources on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:12 IST
Chinese visa scam: CBI conducts searches at Karti Chidambaram's Chennai residence
CBI officials raid Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
"The searches were done in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, as part of a search that remained incomplete earlier as a few biometric lockers could not be searched," said CBI sources.

The Delhi High Court on June 24 adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram for July 12. Karti had moved a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case connected with the Chinese visa case. It is alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs 50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab.Karti's father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was home minister in 2011 but P Chidambaram has not been named as an accused in the FIR.Besides the MP, the CBI has booked four other people including Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai along with 'unknown public servants and private individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

